Maybank Asset Management launches China Equity Fund

PETALING JAYA: Maybank Asset Management Malaysia has partnered with global investment firm T Rowe Price to offer its China-focused equity strategy to Malaysian investors via the MAMG China Evolution Equity Fund.

The fund feeds into T Rowe Price’s China Evolution Equity Strategy, which looks beyond the Chinese mega-caps to seek to identify the future winners, focusing on opportunities outside China’s 100 largest companies.

The fund favours companies it believes are best positioned to capitalise on China’s changes and growth, including those moving up the value chain through innovation, niche players, companies set to benefit from disruptions as well as those involved in energy transition and high performance computing space. It is also benchmarked against the MSCI China All Shares Index Net for performance comparison.

The strategy is managed by Hong Kong-based portfolio manager Wenli Zheng with over 13 years experience at the global asset manager and the Chinese market.

Maybank Asset Management Group CEO Ahmad Najib Nazlan said: “By extending our reach beyond the top 100 stocks into a universe of over 5,500 untapped stocks, this unique pivot provides us with an unconstrained All-China investment approach to pick the best and most valuable upcoming companies; coupled with our ESG fundamentals to ensure business sustainability.”

With T Rowe Price’s knowledge and experience of the China market, he is confident the partnership will reap positive benefits for its investors.

T Rowe Price head of distribution for Asia ex-Japan, Elsie Chan, highlighted that China is a deep market with over 5,500 onshore and offshore-listed companies, offering a huge opportunity set to investors.

“It remains a fertile hunting ground for investors seeking sustainable businesses and potential excess return opportunities through bottom-up fundamental research,” she said.

Chan is pleased to offer the investment strategy for investors in Malaysia to complement their investment portfolios and pursue the attractive but overlooked opportunities amidst China’s economy upgrade.