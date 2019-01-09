Maybank bags ‘The Banker’s Bank’ award

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) clinched The Banker’s Bank of the Year 2018 in Malaysia award with its fresh thinking on how to provide the best service quality to previously underserved consumers.

In a statement, The Banker Editorial said Maybank launched HouzKEY, an innovative rent-to-own product, the first of its kind in Malaysia, recognising a gap in the market to provide services to Islamic banking customers.

“With a growing demand for affordable homes in the country, Maybank created this alternative solution, which allows for home ownership through a leasing scheme that does not require a deposit.

“Customers have a flat rate rental payment for five years, and at the end of that time, have the option to purchase the property at a price agreed at the start of the contract, continue to rent with a 2% annual rent increase, or to terminate the contract with no obligation,” it said.

The scheme is Shariah-compliant, being based on the Ijarah principle of leasing.

Maybank president/CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said the bedrock of its success is predicated on the bank’s mission of humanising financial services, which drives it to innovate and offer financial solutions that enrich the lives of customers.