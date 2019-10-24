Maybank e-wallet passes one million users milestone

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) e-wallet Maybank Anytime, Everyone (MAE) has surpassed the one million user mark, ahead of the year-end target of 100,000 users announced at its launch in March this year.

The number of MAE users is also expected to triple to three million by the end of next year, boosted by the one-time RM30 e-wallet payment incentive announced in Budget 2020.

According to a statement from the bank, the MAE e-wallet is especially popular among millennials for its seamless digital capabilities, with some 75% of its user base aged 35 and below.

“Out of this segment, over 40% are below 24 years, indicating an even greater affinity for digital banking among the younger customer base to manage their personal finances through an app,” it said.

MAE, built on the Maybank2u mobile application, is the first and only e-wallet in Malaysia with banking convenience, offering next-generation mobile experience including the ability to open a banking account via the e-wallet without going to a branch.