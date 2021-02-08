Maybank eyes 100% growth in e-angpao transactions this year

PETALING JAYA: Maybank is expecting a continued rise in e-Angpao adoption and targets a 100% growth in both number and value of e-Angpao transactions this Chinese New Year, as more customers become comfortable with the notion of sending e-Angpao during Chinese New Year, especially in the new normal.

Last year,Maybank saw the number of transactions increase to 840,000.

Group CEO of community financial services Datuk John Chong said the bank expects close to 1.7 million e-Angpao transactions amounting to over RM60 million to be sent by customers during the festive season this year.

“In light of the pandemic, the e-Angpao service provides our customers who are unable to meet with their families this Chinese New Year, a safe and convenient way to participate in the cherished tradition. We hope that the e-Angpao will be able to give them a sense of normalcy and a chance to bond with their family members despite having to physical distance to keep everyone safe,” he said.

This year’s e-Angpao campaign is themed “MAE-KE IT ONG!”. Maybank customers can send e-Angpao to family and friends by clicking on the e-Angpao icon exclusively on the all-new app MAE by Maybank2u, from Feb 8, 2021 until March 7, 2021.

The e-Angpao can be sent via 2 ways through the e-Angpao icon on the MAE app:

1) Using the ‘Send Money’ function for recipients with MAE app; OR

2) Using the ‘Scan & Pay’ function, for recipients with a QR code-enabled banking app.

Additionally, customers who send a minimum of RM5 e-Angpao with the MAE app can also earn entries to participate in the ‘ALL SORTS OF ONG’ campaign. Customers stand a chance to win cash rewards, vouchers and prizes worth up to RM7 million, with the Grand Prize being a RM3,000 cash reward.