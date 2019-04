PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) expects a 15% rise in ASB unit trust investments at the week-long Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) 2019 in Sungai Petani, Kedah, totalling some RM120 million compared with RM104 million at the MSAM last year.

In a statement released today, the bank said the anticipated increase is based on the continued confidence of customers investing in ASNB products as well as the convenience provided through Maybank’s digital channels.

“MSAM events serve as an ideal avenue for the public to understand more about saving for the future and the various investment options available in the market. Today, with the wide range of products we offer – including those by ASNB, as well as the availability of investing via digital channels, customers can enjoy the benefit of obtaining sufficient information on how to invest smartly based on their risk appetite” said Maybank head of community financial services Malaysia Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan.

Maybank has garnered a total of over RM6.1 billion of ASNB investments in the first quarter this year.

“We are hoping to record over RM25 billion of ASNB investments by the close of the year,” he said.

At the event, Maybank also launched its new online application service for ASB financing which is available via the Maybank App. With this new service, existing customers will be able to apply for ASB financing on-the-go. Non-existing customers can also apply via the Maybank App but will need to visit the branch for verification purposes.

“Our intention is to simplify our customer’s on-boarding process as well as to enhance their online experience. The new service will also improve the loan processing time and provide faster loan approvals and disbursements.”