Maybank FY18 earnings climb to record RM8.11 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) registered its highest ever net profit of RM8.11 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18) from RM7.52 billion a year ago, mainly underpinned by higher loan growth, lower overheads as well as lower provisioning.

Its FY18 revenue increased 3.8% to RM47.32 billion from RM45.58 billion previously.

Net profit for the fourth quarter, meanwhile, grew 9.1% to RM2.33 billion from RM2.13 billion in the same quarter a year ago, with revenue expanding 3.8% to RM12.23 billion from RM11.79 billion.

The bank has proposed to declare a final dividend of 32 sen per share for the quarter under review.

Together with the 25 sen interim dividend declared earlier, the full-year dividend payout of 57 sen per share amounts to RM6.3 billion or 77.3% of net profit.

The total dividend payout translates into a higher dividend yield of 6% versus 5.6% in 2017.

In 2018, Maybank achieved record net operating income of RM23.63 billion, up 1.7%, on the back of a 3.1% increase in fund-based income as a result of higher contributions from all business sectors and key home markets.

Group gross loans expanded at a faster pace of 4.8% in FY18, compared with 1.7% previously. The Malaysian operations saw loans expanding 4.8%, Singapore 4.5%, Indonesia 7.0% and 10.9% for other international markets.

Maybank highlighted that its net impairment losses for the year coming in 20.5% lower than the previous year, lifting operating profit by 9.3% to RM10.8 billion in 2018.

For the fourth quarter alone, it saw net impairment losses coming in 58.1% lower than in the preceding quarter.

The bank continued to maintain a healthy liquidity position with its liquidity coverage ratio of 132.4% and loan-to-deposit ratio of 92.7%.

Total capital ratio was 18.51% while its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 14.51%, both well above the regulatory requirements of 8.0% and 4.5% respectively.

Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias anticipates external headwinds to continue to create uncertainties in the market, and expects the bank’s loan growth to grow in line with the market expansion of 5.1% this year.

Nevertheless, he said the competition for deposits could place pressure on the bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) this year.

“We compressed about three basis points (bps) in 2018, so we expect (NIM compression) around three to five bps (in 2019),” he said at a press conference today.

The bank’s NIM was marginally lower at 2.33% in FY18, from 2.36% in FY17.

Moving forward, Farid said, the bank remains cautious over the global operating environment given continued geopolitical concerns as well as volatility in commodity prices, although it expects greater stability in the domestic market arising from measures being put in place to ensure sustainable growth.

Asked whether the bank will be able to maintain last year’s revenue growth, Farid said it will depend on the business sentiment, noting that within the domestic market, the consumer market is still robust despite the external headwinds.

He said: “2018 was a very difficult year for the market. Last year, the challenge for us is more on the non-retail site, apart from SMEs. We hope that the business sentiment will turnaround this year.

“But I believe for that to happen, we need to understand what is the long-term economic policy is going to be going forward. So I’m quite hopeful with the setting up of the new Economic Action Council,” he added.