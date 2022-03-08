Maybank IB expects NIM to flatten or slightly contract in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) expects net interest margins (NIMs) to flatten or slightly contract in 2022 amid a slower current account saving account (CASA) growth and increased deposit competition.

The investment bank expects the banking sector’s operating profit growth to be muted in 2022, having conservatively factored in lower non-interest income from further marked-to-market investment losses as bond yields rise, and slightly faster expense growth.

“We expect higher tax under Cukai Makmur (the prosperity tax) to offset lower credit costs and project a slight 1% contraction in cumulative core net profit. Positively though, dividend payout ratios are normalising with upside surprises if they return to pre-Covidlevels,” the bank said in a research note on March 8.

Maybank IB said investors should look to 2023, where it projects an 18% net profit rebound on lower provisions and the absence of Cukai Makmur.

“Excluding the impact of Cukai Makmur, we expect cumulative core net profit to expand 7% in 2022 and 8% in 2023.

“There is room for upside surprises should interest rates rise further (we impute only one rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2022), and/or credit costs (which we have kept elevated) fall much faster,” it added.

The investment bank expects a return on average equity (ROAE) to bounce back to 10.2% in 2023 from 9.1% in 2022 and 9.6% in 2021. - Bernama