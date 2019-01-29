Maybank IB issues 8 new call warrants

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) has issued eight new European-style cash-settled call warrants over ordinary shares of eight companies.

The companies are AirAsia Group Bhd, Gamuda Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd, Inari Amertron Bhd, Mi Technovation Bhd (formerly Mi Equipment Holdings Bhd), Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and Top Glove Corp Bhd.

The call warrants were listed on Monday (Jan 28) with an issue size of 100 million each.

Maybank IB Research expects the Malaysian economy to grow by 4.9% in 2019, mainly reflecting the mixed outlook for domestic demand components including consumer spending, private investment, and public expenditure as the economy goes through adjustments post-GE14, especially in terms of fiscal policy shifts.

Nevertheless, it expects some pockets of opportunities for investors to trade on news flow and thematics. Amid the potential market volatility, Maybank IB advocates a defensive core equity strategy for 2019.

This tranche of call warrants includes underlying companies in the oil & gas, technology, gloves, gaming, construction and transportation sectors.

The call warrants have the following gearings, AIRASIA-C76 (4.00 times), GAMUDA-C63 (4.58 times), GENM-C51 (5.43 times), HIBISCS-CS (3.18 times), INARI-C34 (2.35 times), MI-CE (2.57 times), SERBADK-CR (6.25 times) and TOPGLOV-C45 (4.57 times). The tenure for the eight call warrants is six months.