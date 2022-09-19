Maybank IB issues structured warrants over Hong Kong stocks

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) has issued structured warrants over companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Head of investment management Azzahir Azhar said Maybank IB continues to innovate to satisfy market demand for more sophisticated products to aid in portfolio diversification.

“Today’s (Sept 19) launch of warrants over HKEX-listed stocks caters to investors seeking diversified investment instruments and geographical exposure while having the convenience of settling their trades in our local currency,” he said in a statement on Sept 19.

The maiden launch of 16 structured warrants comprises an even combination of call warrants and put warrants over eight different HKEX-listed stocks.

This includes the first-ever structured warrants on Bursa Malaysia over NetEase Inc, China’s second largest online game company by revenue.

Other global brands in the maiden launch on Sept 19 are from the automotive and e-commerce sectors, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, Meituan, and BYD Company Ltd.

Call warrants enable investors to profit from the price appreciation of the underlying shares. In contrast, put warrants are the opposite whereby they are used to hedge against the negative price performance of the underlying shares.

Maybank IB will conduct a webinar on investing in structured warrants on Sept 21. - Bernama