Maybank IB named Malaysia’s best investment bank by Euromoney

PETALING JAYA: Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) has been named Malaysia’s Best Investment Bank by Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 on the back of several notable deals, including an sustainable and responsible investment-themed sukuk.

“Maybank is a worthy winner of the best investment bank award, courtesy of its strength in debt capital markets and its peerless performance in advisory. The bank completed eight merger & acquisition (M&A) deals during the awards period, according to Dealogic, with a combined value of US$2.83 billion (RM12 billion), enabling it to outpace and outflank its rivals,” Euromoney said in its publication.

Notable deals concluded by Maybank IB in 2019, which was the period under review, included YTL Cement’s US$757 million acquisition of Lafarge Malaysia in June 2019, with Maybank IB advising the Malaysian infrastructure conglomerate.

Euromoney also highlighted Maybank IB’s roles as a joint lead manager on DRB Hicom’s RM1.5 billion sukuk, and sole bookrunner on Press Metal Aluminium’s RM1 billion sukuk – the largest of its kind to date in the domestic metals and mining sector.

“In a sign of the bank’s continued push into sustainable finance, Maybank IB helped Cypark Resources print a RM550 million socially responsible investment-themed sukuk, with the proceeds being used to finance solar power projects across the country,” Euromoney added.

Maybank IB CEO Fad’l Mohamed (pix) said it is honoured to be recognised as Malaysia’s best investment bank by Euromoney for the fifth time since the inception of the awards.

“We remain committed to staying ahead of the curve despite the challenging global economic environment, offering our clients responsive, tailor-made solutions while keeping sustainability at the top of our agenda.”

Maybank IB had earned the same accolade by Euromoney from 2015 to 2018. It also recently won the Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation - Investment Bank at The Bursa Excellence Awards 2020.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,000 submissions from banks in their regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.