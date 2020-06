KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Islamic has appointed Datuk Zulkiflee Abbas Abdul Hamid as its new chairman, effective June 1, 2020, replacing Zainal Abidin Jamal who had completed his tenure.

In a statement today, chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican said Zulkiflee Abbas has been involved in the banking sector since 1981, and also sits on Maybank Group Board as an independent non-executive director.

He had held many notable positions in the banking sector, including serving as president/managing director of Bank Rakyat and managing director/ CEO of Affin Bank Bhd.

He started his career with Maybank in 1981 and had also served in Maybank London and New York offices.

Zulkiflee Abbas holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing, both from Southern Illinois University, United States. -Bernama