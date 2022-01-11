Maybank Islamic wins top accolades in The Asset awards 2022

PETALING JAYA: Maybank Islamic won the top awards at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2022 last week, retaining its position as Islamic Bank of the Year in the Asia-Pacific and Malaysia respectively for the ninth consecutive year.

It also won the best Islamic retail bank in Malaysia award, a title it has held since 2010. In addition, Maybank Islamic gold account (MIGA-i) was named best investment product.

These were among the 22 awards won collectively by Maybank’s Islamic, investment banking and Singapore operations at the award ceremony held on Oct 27.

Maybank Investment Bank clinched its fourth consecutive wins for best Islamic investment bank in the Asia-Pacific and Malaysia and sukuk adviser of the year, Asia-Pacific, and sixth consecutive win for sukuk adviser of the year, Malaysia. The investment bank also collected 11 awards in the best deals by country category.

Group president and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said its aspiration goes beyond growing assets – it also aims to be a leader in providing world-class syariah-compliant products and solutions.

“As Malaysia’s largest banking group and with our regional footprint, we are well positioned to continue championing the commonality between Islamic finance and sustainability practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maybank’s commitment to mobilising sustainable finance was recognised with awards for best sustainability SRI sukuk, best sustainability-linked term financing, best Asean sustainability sukuk and best green loan.

For the best sustainability SRI sukuk award, Maybank Investment Bank was principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager while Maybank Islamic was syariah adviser for Bank Pembangunan Malaysia’s RM450 million sustainability SRI Islamic medium term notes. The issuance was upsized from its initial target of RM300 million due to demand and complements Bank Pembangunan’s impact assessment framework.

Maybank Singapore also bagged two best green loan awards for its role as arranger of Royal Group of Companies’ S$250 million Islamic green financing, a world-first in the hospitality sector. Royal Group will embed syariah-compliant and sustainability concepts in building design and operations.

The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards recognises the best Islamic banks and houses as well as the deals that define the industry during the review period.