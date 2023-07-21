Maybank jumps on bandwagon of attracting TESLA buyers

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank, as part of its strategic partnership with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, announced today that it provides a holistic and integrated auto financing solution for Tesla buyers.

In a statement, Maybank said Tesla buyers opting for financing with Maybank would enjoy preferential and competitive financing rates as well as flexible repayment options, with financing of up to 90 per cent through Maybank’s EV Financing.

“The streamlined application process provides prospective Tesla buyers with integrated automobile financing offering insurance/takaful coverage and other benefits,” it said.

Maybank said its EV Financing offered a swift one-day approval with a dedicated auto sales team, personally attending to each customer.

“Upon making the purchase for their Tesla online, buyers can opt for Maybank’s EV financing, ensuring a seamless and convenient process from start to end.

“Furthermore, the first 100 Tesla buyers under Maybank’s integrated auto-financing stand a chance to receive an initial investment worth RM500 through Maybank Islamic’s Gold Account (MIGA-i),” it added.

Maybank group president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli commended the synergistic partnership, cognisant of Maybank’s role to proactively offer holistic sustainable financing solutions to facilitate the national agenda towards a low-carbon economy.

“Through Tesla’s cutting-edge innovations and bolstered by Maybank’s innovative financial solutions, we believe that it will contribute to the growth of the EV market in the country, driving sustainable mobility solutions as well as enhancing the adoption of clean energy in reducing carbon emission,” he said.

Maybank said the partnership signified its commitment to accelerate EV solutions, addressing customers’ needs across every aspect of owning an EV, including financing, insurance protection and a range of exclusive privileges.

It said that besides financing, Maybank’s insurance arm, Etiqa, offered insurance coverage via its Tesla Ensure.

“Tesla Ensure policy and certificate holders will receive complimentary coverage, which includes EV Home Charger coverage which provides reimbursements of up to RM12,000 to replace or repair the EV home chargers due to loss or damage, a one-time Special Relief Allowance due to total loss and theft, Driver-only Personal Accident Coverage, Flood Relief Allowance and Compassionate Benefits,” it added.-Bernama