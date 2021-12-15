Maybank Kim Eng to align to Maybank as the master brand

PETALING JAYA: Maybank Kim Eng Group is aligning its brand name and the names of its entities to Maybank as the master brand which sees the parting of “Kim Eng” from the name and logo.

The group is now known as Maybank Investment Banking Group (Maybank IBG), and entities in its markets globally have adopted new company names and new logos. In Malaysia, the group will continue to be known as Maybank Investment Bank.

Maybank IBG CEO Ami Moris said 2021 is the 10th anniversary of the acquisition of Kim Eng, then the largest equities franchise in the region, followed by the formation of Maybank Kim Eng as a brand name. It has grown from a single market entity in Malaysia to becoming Asean leading homegrown investment bank.

“From day one, we brought the whole of Maybank including the expertise of Maybank Investment Bank in Malaysia to serve clients’ advisory, funding and investing needs. Aligning the brand closer to Maybank reflects how Maybank Kim Eng has evolved to what it is today and how we want to move forward more cohesively to realise our ESG-first ambitions as a group, humanising financial services for clients and communities. The next 10 years for Maybank IBG will be about becoming the region’s leading sustainability-first investment bank aligned with Maybank group’s ambition,“ she said in a statement.

She said the group now has a sharper focus in supporting clients’ transition to sustainability-first businesses.