Maybank launches American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), in collaboration with American Express, has launched the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card for small businesses, business banking and corporate customers to help them better manage their cash flow, while rewarding them for their spending.

The American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card (Explorer Card) simplifies business expense management and is well positioned to become the preferred payment tool for various types of expenditure, especially for travel – with a host of rewards for local and overseas spending.

Maybank community financial services group CEO Datuk John Chong said, “As one of the largest and leading financial institutions in the region, Maybank has always been at the forefront of the digital sphere, bringing to the market numerous innovative solutions, while constantly offering upgraded products and services to cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With the cashless trend accelerating amid economic growth, the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card supports our M25+ aspiration by offering a customer-centric and lifestyle-improving card.”

As the market leader in cards coupled with a strong passion to offer innovative and best-in-class products, he added, they are continuously looking for new value-added offerings for their customers and are confident that it will drive credit and charge card spending in 2023.

American Express vice-president, global network services, Asia & South Pacific, Divya Jain said, “Maybank and American Express are introducing a dedicated travel credit card to support businesses’ growth ambitions and help them overcome their challenges. The new product is part of our overall strategy to continue working with our valued partners like Maybank, which is a strategic fit for the American Express network to further grow attractive portfolios and drive more volume.”

To celebrate the launch of the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card, the first three years’ annual fee will be waived.