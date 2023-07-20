Maybank launches ‘Phygital’ Signature Branch at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

PETALING JAYA: Maybank has launched its first-of-a-kind Signature Branch, a fusion of physical and digital ‘Phygital’ concept located at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The new concept branch aims to deliver efficient and seamless banking services to some 1.5 million residents, especially in Bukit Jalil and its surrounding areas offering a wide range of services combining “all-in-a-bank” for both individual and commercial clients.

The Maybank Pavilion Bukit Jalil branch, operational since early May this year, serves as a comprehensive and inclusive one-stop centre catering to a diverse range of customers. It seeks to elevate and modernise Maybank's extensive array of services, encompassing retail banking, wealth management, and commercial banking inclusive for both SMEs and corporates.

The branch also provides a dedicated hub for aspiring young entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporate clients alike, reaffirming Maybank's commitment to supporting and nurturing businesses of all sizes.

Maybank Group president and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said, “We are honoured to introduce this first-of–a-kind Signature Branch to our customers as we believe that it will elevate their banking journey by combining intuitive technological applications through our platforms in the branch coupled with a team of dedicated customer service officers.”

Spanning five storeys, the Signature Branch caters to the diverse needs of customers and the community in the vicinity for an array of diverse and multiple banking services offering them a seamless, immersive, and personalised experience.

“We strongly believe these initiatives will revolutionise the way we conduct our business, especially in the advent of rapid technological advancements and addressing the needs of more discerning customer preferences,” said Khairussaleh.