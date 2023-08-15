Maybank-Manchester United extends partnership to fourth Asean country

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank is extending its successful regional co-brand partnership with Manchester United for the third time.

Effective July 1, 2023, the partnership which covers Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines has now added a fourth territory namely Indonesia in the renewal. The 12 year milestone solidifies Maybank as Manchester United's longest-standing financial services partner globally.

Maybank believes that this collaboration will continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing its global profile and further support the growth of both its credit and debit cards and underscores the remarkable success achieved in engaging Maybank customers in key markets and elevating global brand recognition.

Datuk John Chong, group CEO, Community Financial Services, said that for Malaysia, the Maybank Manchester United credit and debit cards have continued to receive an overwhelmingly positive response, recording a healthy growth of approximately 30% in card base and 62% in card billings last year. With this continued partnership, the Bank is expecting an increased growth of 43% in card base and 82% in card billings this year.

Additionally, Maybank is also looking to replicate similar success through brand activation campaigns that are specific for Manchester United credit and debit card holders to grow its business the other regions.

Maybank currently dominates the cards business in Malaysia with over 14 million credit cards, charge cards, and debit cards in circulation. The bank commands over 20% of the market share for credit and charge cards in the country and over 28% for debit cards.

With nearly 1.1 billion global fan base, Manchester United stands as one of the prominent football clubs in the region and the group aims to leverage this and ensure that the fans are equipped with the special card of choice. More importantly, Maybank endeavours to curate exciting offers and special privileges for Manchester United fans through its Maybank credit and debit cards.

Victoria Timpson, Manchester United CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, also expressed her enthusiasm for the extended partnership. “We are delighted to be extending our longstanding partnership with Maybank. Over the past 12 years, our partnership has offered fans throughout Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines not only first-class financial products from a trusted banking group but also a host of exclusive privileges and rewards, an added benefit for any dedicated Manchester United fan.

We are excited to be extending this offering to our huge fan base in Indonesia and to continue to bring Manchester United closer to our fans within these key markets in Asia.”

Maybank’s collaboration with Manchester United represents one of the longest and most successful partnerships in the club's history which is a testament to the bank's commitment to delivering engaging and beneficial benefits for its Manchester United card holders.

Maybank Malaysia Manchester United cardholders enjoy exclusive privileges such as discounts on purchases at Manchester United outlets and online megastores, discounted access to Manchester United Stadium and Museum Tours, the opportunity to participate in contests for a chance to meet players and legends, and numerous other benefits including earning 5x Treatpoints when Manchester United wins a Premier League match. For Maybank Manchester United Visa Infinite cardholders, benefits include an invite-only opportunity to golf in Kuala Lumpur or a private Old Trafford stadium tour with a Manchester United legend.

For the upcoming Premier League Season for 23/24, Maybank will kick off a #ForeverUnited campaign from August to November 2023 for the card holders. Winners of this campaign can stand to win signed 23/24 season Manchester United jerseys, home match tickets at Old Trafford and the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip to watch the match live in Old Trafford for 2 people.

Maybank offered similar rewarding programmes and campaigns for the card holders for the 10th Anniversary of its partnership with Manchester United last year. Highlights of the activities included a meet and greet session with all-time favourite legends Denis Irwin and Wes Brown; entering the Malaysia Book of Records for the longest ball passing, golfing with the Manchester United legends and an appreciation dinner. The icing on the cake was sending 5 fans for a fully-sponsored trip to watch the club live in action along with their chosen guests. Maybank also plans to provide similar exciting programmes and rewards to Manchester United cardholders in the other partner countries.