Maybank: More than 99% of applications for repayment assistance approved

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said more than 99% of applications for repayment assistance that have been processed as at Oct 15, 2020 have been approved. The applications comprise applications by both individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who are seeking additional financial support following the end of the six-month blanket loan moratorium on Sept 30, 2020.

Of these approved applications, some 38% have been granted a further moratorium on the repayment of their loans/financing.

The repayment assistance packages include additional months’ deferment of loan or financing repayments for those recently unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as reduction of loan or financing repayments for those with reduced income.

Maybank group CEO of community financial services Datuk John Chong said Maybank has already processed some 81,000 applications from these two categories of customers.

“We are still in the midst of processing additional applications given that there has been the last minute rush from those who have come in after Oct 1.

“Maybank is ever ready to continue supporting our customers and those who need assistance can still contact us to discuss repayment packages to suit their current financial needs,” he said.

Chong also said that over 85% of the Maybank’s retail customer base have continued to service their loans/financing as usual from Oct 1.

He added that apart from repayment assistance, the bank continued to offer financing solutions to its various customer segments, including SMEs and micro-SMEs seeking to sustain and grow their businesses.

In view of the current CMCO restrictions in certain regions within the country, the bank is encouraging customers who wish to apply for repayment assistance to do so through the following channels: online via Maybank2u, applying via email, or calling any Maybank branch, SME centre or auto finance centre nationwide.

However, for those who need to visit Maybank branches for specific purposes, they now have the added convenience of using the recently launched Maybank EzyQ online appointment management system to schedule their visits.