Maybank named World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in Malaysia and Indonesia in Global Finance awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank has been named the World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in Malaysia and Indonesia as a Round One winner for Global Finance’s 2020 World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks Awards in Asia-Pacific.

In a statement today, Global Finance said the Round One winners included Best Consumer Digital Banks, Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks, and the Best Islamic Digital Banks at the country level.

“Winners were selected in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe,” it said.

Also announced today were regional winners in sub-categories such as Best Information Security and Fraud Management, Best Mobile Banking App and Most Innovative Digital Bank, of which Maybank secured the Best Website Design award.

“Winners were chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners.

“Only banks that entered the competition were considered for awards, and awards were only given in those regions, countries and categories in which there were entries,” it said.

The winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality, it added. – Bernama