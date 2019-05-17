Maybank reduces BR, BLR further by 5bps

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) today reduced its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by an additional 5 basis points (bps) to 3.00% and 6.65% respectively.

Similarly, its Islamic BR and base financing rate (BFR) will be reduced by another 5 bps to 3.00% and 6.65% respectively.

Last week, Maybank lowered its BR by 20 basis points from 3.25% to 3.05% while its BLR was revised from 6.9% to 6.7%, in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate cut.

The Islamic BR and base financing rate was also reduced by 20 basis points from 3.25% to 3.05% and from 6.9% to 6.7% respectively.

In addition, Maybank’s fixed deposit rates was also adjusted downwards by 20 basis points.