Maybank, RHB and Affin Bank announce new rates, effective Sept 12

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will revise upwards its standardised base rate (SBR), base rate (BR) and base lending/financing rate (BLR/BFR) by 25 basis points effective Monday, Sept 12 in line with the increase in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR).

Maybank’s SBR and BR will be increased from 2.25% per annum to 2.50% per annum while its BLR will be revised from 5.90% to 6.15%. Similarly, the Islamic SBR and BR will be increased from 2.25% to 2.50% while the Islamic BFR will be raised from 5.90% to 6.15% respectively.

RHB Banking Group will also revise its SBR, BR and BLR/BFR upwards by 25 basis points on Monday. Its SBR will be increased from 2.25% to 2.50%, BR from 3.00% to 3.25% per annum, and the BLR/BFR from 5.95% to 6.20% per annum.

In the same line, Affin Bank Bhd will revise its loan/financing reference rates upward by 25 basis points effective Monday.

All banks’ fixed deposit rates will also be revised upwards.