Maybank’s Q1 net profit rises 16.7% to RM2.39 billion on lending pickup

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1’21) increased 16.71% to RM2.39 billion from RM2.05 billion in the same quarter last year as loans picked up pace on the improving economic outlook, while overhead expenses and impairments declined.

Revenue for the quarter declined 7.7% to RM12.22 billion from RM13.24 billion previously.

Loan demand picked up pace in Q1’21 with the group’s gross loans coming in 3.1% higher compared with 0.3% a year ago. This was led by the Malaysian operations which saw a steady 4.9% increase in loans during the first quarter, underpinned by a healthy 7.4% rise in community financial services on the back of strong demand in the consumer as well as business banking and small and medium enterprise segments.

Gross deposits expanded 10.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), on the back of a 10% increase in Malaysia and 9.6% in Singapore.

Consequently, the group’s current account and savings accounts (CASA) ratio to total deposits expanded to 44.5% as of March 2021 from 38.4% a year earlier.

Coupled with the rate cuts seen throughout FY20, the healthy growth in deposits and CASA ratio helped lift the group’s net interest margin by 8bps to 2.31% from 2.23% a year earlier.

Maybank chairman Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said Maybank is well-positioned to support the expected improvement in economic activity and will continue to strengthen its business.

Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said there remains a general sense of caution given that the pandemic is not fully contained. Therefore, Maybank will remain agile and alert to tap into emerging opportunities, while always maintaining a disciplined approach in managing its business.

“One of the risks financial institutions are facing is that credit implications arising from the movement restrictions due to Covid-19 are still camouflaged owing to the flexibilities under the Repayment Assistance (RA) and Targeted RA programmes.

‘Banks need to continue monitoring the situation closely and provide loan loss provisions that are sufficient to address any unexpected outcome. In view of this, we must continue to remain vigilant to protect the banking system.

“Meanwhile, we will continue to be guided by our M25 Plan, and seek to drive our digitalisation strategy further as it will be key in helping us achieve better efficiencies and offer new frontiers in customer experience,” he said.