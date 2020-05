PETALING JAYA: Maybank is foreseeing a spike in festive giving via its online platform this year as Malaysians celebrate Hari Raya under a “new normal”.

Maybank’s community financial services Malaysia head Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan said the bank is expecting a 30% rise in the volume of eDuit Raya transactions performed, and projects more than RM33 million worth of eDuit Raya being sent amongst family and friends.

“Over the years, we have been enhancing the eDuit Raya feature which has contributed to its strong acceptance. After the Raya QR was introduced in 2018, the transaction volume grew by more than 10 times while transaction value almost doubled. We continued to see exponential growth in 2019 with more than 700,000 transactions for eDuit Raya,” he said in a statement.

Hamirullah also announced that as an added convenience this year, Maybank has expanded the list of zakat bodies collecting Zakat Fitrah online and introduced QRPay Zakat Fitrah services to enable its Muslim customers to fulfil their obligations this Ramadan via Maybank2u and Maybank QRPay in a safe and convenient manner.

With these cashless options, he expects Zakat Fitrah payments via Maybank to grow by more than 100% this year.