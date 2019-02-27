Maybank shares up after record earnings report

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) share price up 0.31% or 3 sen this morning, after registered record net profit of RM8.11 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18).

As at 11.34am, the stock stood at RM9.58 with 3.07 million shares changing hands.

Maybank said the bank’s highest ever net profit was mainly underpinned by higher loan growth, lower overheads as well as lower provisioning.

Its FY18 revenue increased 3.8% to RM47.32 billion from RM45.58 billion previously.

The bank proposed to declare a final dividend of 32 sen per share for the quarter under review.