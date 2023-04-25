Maybank shines at Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has once again been recognised for its excellence in the retail banking and consumer finance segments, as well as sustainability for its exemplary innovative offerings and commitments towards customer service excellence.

At the Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023 recently, Maybank Malaysia won the Best Mobile Wallet initiative and received a highly commended mention in two categories, namely, Best Advance in Sustainability Practices and Best CSR Initiative for financial literacy.

Datuk John Chong, group CEO community financial services, said the awards are a testament to the group’s commitment in accelerating the development of new capabilities, especially in technology and people as the organisation continues to remain relevant in the years to come.

“This is also in line with our M25+ strategy and continuing to stay Agile by reimagining our products to offer the best customer experience by utilising innovation through digitalisation and modernisation. We are proud to say that our vision of ‘Good to Great’ remains on the right path as we stamp our mark to become the leading financial institution in the region.”

Chief sustainability officer, Shahril Azuar Jimin, meanwhile said the achievements in sustainability are a reflection of the group’s combined efforts throughout the years linked to its humanising mission of creating a sustainable future for all.

“This is achieved through a strategic balance between remaining attentive to the implications of our actions on the communities we serve and the needs of our different stakeholders.

“Our ultimate ambition is to continue embedding sustainability across all our operations to drive change for a better world and for the good of humanity.”

The group’s home market in Singapore bagged the Excellence in Mass Affluent Banking Award, while Maybank Cambodia was crowned Best Retail Bank and Best CSR Initiative for its contribution to the local community.

In addition, Maybank Philippines was named Best Fintech Partnership for its digital savings account EzySave+, in partnership with e-wallet platform GCash.

In the past, Maybank has won multiple RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards such as Best Retail Bank in Malaysia and Cambodia, Best Advance in Payments, Best Staff Training and Development Programme, and for its various campaigns including Best Credit Card Initiatives and Best Social Media for festivities.

Retail Banker International is a global editorially independent retail banking briefing service and an essential resource for C-level executives in retail banking and consumer finance.