Maybank, Sime Darby Property offer 10-second loan approval

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank and Sime Darby Property have formed a strategic collaboration that will redesign the home-ownership experience for Malaysians by integrating the Maybank Home2u financing platform into Sime Darby Property’s Online Booking System (OBS), making it a seamless experience for Malaysians to own their dream home.

Potential home buyers will be able to check their eligibility and apply for home financing instantly with Maybank Home2u and once qualified, they will then receive an approval approximately within 10 seconds and issued the Letter of Offer within an hour of making their home bookings on the OBS.

The home buyers will also be assigned a dedicated Maybank mortgage representative to assist them throughout their journey. Alternatively, they will also have an option to check their home financing application status on the Maybank2u website.

Datuk John Chong, group CEO of community financial services said that this partnership is aligned with Maybank’s Humanising mission to provide customer-centric and sustainable solutions, while ensuring a seamless customer journey for home buyers.

“We are very excited with this partnership with Sime Darby Property. With this collaboration, we are able to offer instant approval and competitive financing rates with Maybank Home2u on Sime Darby Property’s OBS platform. Maybank also offers full suite of services including flexible repayment terms to fit their budget, solutions for home renovation with Home+Reno and MyDeco, to increase the comfort of your home and that is customised to your style.”

Sime Darby Property chief marketing and sales officer Datuk Lai Shu Wei said their ability to offer a full end-to-end online sales experience puts them ahead of the industry, with customers enjoying seamless transactions within Sime Darby Property’s home purchase journey.