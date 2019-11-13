Maybank to boost financial literacy through award programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) yesterday hosted its inaugural Maybank Financial Education Excellence Awards and plans to expand this award progressively across markets where the programme is being run in the coming years.

The award programme aims to highlight and recognise schools, educators and students who have displayed dedication and extraordinary efforts in promoting and championing financial literacy in the country as well as to further create awareness about the importance of financial literacy among the young.

The awards are a continuation of Maybank’s Cashville Kidz (CVK) financial literacy programme, which was launched in 2013 in collaboration with financial education company MoneyTree. CVK is a flagship programme under the education pillar of Maybank Foundation.

Maybank Foundation CEO Shahril Azuar Jimin said the CVK programme is conducted in six countries namely Malaysia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Myanmar, benefiting over 200,000 students in more than 900 schools. In Malaysia, the CVK programme has been recognised as an official extra curricular activity by the Education Ministry.

“We believe in the importance of developing and nurturing good financial habits from a young age, hence the introduction of the CVK programme as part of providing a holistic financial solution to the communities we serve in. The CVK programme is a comprehensive financial education platform which is easily replicated and up-scaled in other countries,” said Shahril.

The programme depicts a cartoon series designed to teach school students between the ages of nine and 12 about the importance of good money management habits, in order to prepare them for future financial challenges.

The three categories of awards introduced at the Maybank Financial Education Excellence Awards ceremony were Best School Award, Best Educator Award and Best Student Award, which went to SK Kerubong, Malacca, Jamilah Mohamad (SK Kerubong, Malacca) and Nur Khairina Alya Noor Azwan (SK Dato Demang Hussin, Malacca) respectively.

The awards also serve to encourage and foster deeper participation among the various stakeholders involved in the financial education field in line with the government’s efforts to uplift the level of financial literacy among Malaysians through the National Strategy for Financial Literacy 2019-2023.