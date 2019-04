KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) plans to disburse RM50 billion in mortgages and RM35 billion in SME loans in the next three years, said group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias (pix).

He said the bank disbursed RM12.2 billion in mortgages last year.

“Our approval rate for mortgage is 80% and the industry’s approval rate is 70%,“ he told a press conference after its AGM here today.

He said the loan size for the SME segment consists of RM24 billion from business banking and RM17.1 billion from retail SME.