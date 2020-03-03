Maybank to lower BR, BLR by 0.25%

PETALING JAYA: Maybank is the first bank to announce the reduction of its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by 25 basis points (bps) effective this Thursday, in line with the reduction in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR).

Its BR will be lowered from 2.75% to 2.50% while BLR will be revised from 6.40% to 6.15%.

“Similarly, the Islamic BR and base financing rate will be reduced by 25 basis points from 2.75% to 2.50% and from 6.40% to 6.15% respectively.”

Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s deposit rates will also be adjusted downwards by 25 bps effective the same day.