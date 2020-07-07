Maybank to reduce base rate and BLR from July 9

PETALING JAYA: Maybank will reduce its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by 25 basis points effective July 9 2020, in line with the reduction in the Overnight Policy Rate today.

Maybank’s Base Rate (BR) will be lowered from 2% p.a. to 1.75% p.a. while its BLR will be revised from 5.65% p.a. to 5.4% p.a.

Similarly, the Islamic base rate and base financing rate will be reduced by 25 basis points from 2% p.a. to 1.75% p.a. and from 5.65% p.a. to 5.4% p.a. respectively.

In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted downwards effective July 9.

The last revision in Maybank’s Base Rate was on May 8 when it was revised from 2.5% p.a. to 2% p.a.