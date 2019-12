PETALING JAYA: Maybank has clinched the “Brand of the Year 2019” award for the sixth consecutive year at the World Branding Awards held in London recently.

It is the only brand accorded this recognition under the Banking category for Malaysia.

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation based in London that is dedicated to advancing the standards, skills and education of those involved in the branding and related industries.

The award is under the National Awards category – where top brands in each participating country are recognised and winners are selected through three streams of criteria namely brand valuation, consumer market research and public voting.

Maybank group president & CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said Maybank’s mission of humanising financial services has been the driving force in creating engagement platforms that connect with its stakeholders and highlights its shared value systems.

“By staying true to these values, we constantly prioritise our customers’ financial security and wellbeing in everything we do to ensure that we provide a consistent brand experience for all.”