Maybank’s CNY 2022 campaign winners drive home with brand new luxury cars

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Premier & Privilege recently held a physical prizegiving ceremony in conjunction with Maybank’s CNY 2022 campaign from Jan 1 to March 31.

The event was held at Menara Maybank for lucky customers who were in the running to win the two grand prizes of a BMW 320i and Mazda 3, as well as other exciting prizes which included investments, home and auto financing as well as deposit products.

The two lucky winners Haniza Binti Baharum (Maybank Privilege Grand Prize winner of a Mazda 3) and Muhammad Radzi Bin Zahir (Maybank Premier Grand Prize winner of a BMW 320i Sport) were all smiles when they were announced grand prize winners by head of Community Financial Services of Malaysia Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan and head of retail wealth management & segments Eunice Chan, who also handed out the mock keys to both winners.

The Maybank CNY 2022 campaign, held annually, aims to reward lucky and loyal clients who have entrusted Maybank as their preferred wealth management partner in providing advisory and holistic wealth solutions to assist them meet their financial goals.