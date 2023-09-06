MB: Sabda capable to attract RM1.9b investment in northern Selangor

SABAK BERNAM: The Sabak Bernam Development Area (Sabda) plan is capable of being a “magnet” in attracting investment amounting to RM1.9 billion to develop the northern part of Selangor, especially in the district, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said six development projects designed under Sabda, involving an area of 1,317 hectares, would create 3,600 high-income job opportunities for local people.

The six projects are Smart Selangor Agro Park in Changkat Menteri, a high-tech fisheries centre in Sekinchan, Air Manis business centre, Sabak Bernam rest and recreation (R&R) facilities, promoting agrotourism in Sekinchan and the surrounding area as well as the construction of a one-stop centre for the building and maintenance of boats and fishing vessels in Sungai Lang.

“If these six projects become enablers and catalysts for the development of Sabda, we estimate that they will bring investments of around RM1.9 billion, which is about RM248 million a year,” he said at Sabda’s introduction ceremony here today.

He said the development of Sabda is expected to stimulate economic activities in Sabak Bernam comparable to other developed areas in the state.

On another development, Amirudin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said negotiations on the distribution of the 56 Selangor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats between PH and Barisan Nasional to face the state election is 95 per cent complete.

He said the negotiation has come to the last two or three seats that require thorough discussion.

“This shows our smoothness in the division of seats in northern Selangor, which is said to be the stronghold of Perikatan Nasional. So, I think there is great potential to win,” he added. - Bernama