MB World’s major shareholders to compulsorily acquire remaining stake

PETALING JAYA: MB World Group Bhd’s major shareholders Kim Feng Capital Sdn Bhd, Ngsinar Sdn Bhd and Ng Kok Boon will compulsorily acquire all the shares in the group they do not own for 99 sen a share.

This is as the joint offerors have satisfied the conditions of the Capital Markets and Services Act (CMSA) to issue the compulsory acquisition notice to dissenting holders.

KF Capital will be registered as the holder of all MB World shares not held by the joint offerors after a month from the date of the compulsory acquisition notice, or 14 days after the statement of names and addresses of all other dissenting holders are posted to the dissenting holders upon his or her request, depending on whichever is later.

“In accordance with Section 223(4) of the CMSA, the rights of the dissenting holders to require the joint offerors to acquire their offer shares will no longer apply,” said RHB Investment Bank Bhd on behalf of the joint offerors today.

The unconditional voluntary takeover offer of 99 sen per share by the joint offerors will remain open for acceptances until 5pm on Aug 24, 2020.