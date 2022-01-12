MBSB Bank offers repayment assistance to flood-affected customers

KUALA LUMPUR: MBSB Bank Bhd is offering repayment assistance to its flood-affected customers, which allows them to reschedule or refinance their personal and home financing.

Acting chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib said they could apply for a deferment of the financing repayment, a reduction in monthly instalment or an extension of repayment tenure.

“We understand that some of our customers might be financially affected after experiencing the floods recently. We would like them to know that we are here to help in alleviating their financial burden,” he said in a statement today.

The Islamic bank, which is a subsidiary of Malaysia Building Society Bhd, also said it would continue to provide the RM1 fee waiver to all its customers for the interbank automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals at the local banks until Dec 31, 2022.

Azam said with the extension of the waiver, customers would be able to continue to make cash withdrawals at the ATM of the local banks as often as needed without having to worry about the fees.

Meanwhile, the bank had earlier participated in flood relief efforts by, among others, distributing basic food items to flood-affected areas and dispatching 100 employees to help in cleaning up the affected houses.

Customers who require repayment assistance can e-mail MBSB Bank at ecu.careline@mbsbbank.com. – Bernama