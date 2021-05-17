MBSB Bank, Bank Muamalat extend payment assistance programmes

PETALING JAYA: MBSB Bank Bhd and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd will extend their payment assistance programmes for individuals and small and micro enterprises that are financially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

MBSB Bank will continue to provide its Targeted Repayment Assistance while Bank Muamalat will extend its Enhanced Targeted Payment Assistance (ETPA).

MBSB’s assistance is provided in the form of an additional three-month moratorium extension or a six-month reduction of 50% on its customers’ monthly installment payment.

Bank Muamalat’s ETPA remains available alongside other forms of assistance such as restructuring and rescheduling of its customers’ financing.

The extension of both repayment assistance programmes came after Bank Negara Malaysia’s and Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia’s statement that urged all financial institutions to provide further financial solutions to customers who are financially affected by the pandemic and MCO.