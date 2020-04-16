MBSB contributes RM1.5m in support of Covid-19 relief efforts

PETALING JAYA: MBSB Bank Bhd has contributed over RM1.45 million to various philanthropic channels in Covid-19 relief efforts, to be used to distribute food supplies, purchase respiratory equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Its president and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said the main beneficiaries would be the frontliners, underprivileged communities, orphanages and students of higher learning institutions.

“MBSB Bank will be distributing groceries and electrical goods to six orphanages in preparation of Ramadan, which is only one week away. Another 10 welfare homes across the country will also receive monetary contributions in welcoming the month of Ramadan,” Ahmad Zaini added.

MBSB’s contributions to relief efforts include: the Association of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions Malaysia to Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Kuala Lumpur, the Health Ministry, Mercy Malaysia, Badan Kebajikan Keluarga Angkatan Tentera, Angkatan Belia Islam, Projek Pelangi and Zoo Negara.

It also channeled some funds through organisations such as Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam, Islamic Relief Malaysia, Tabung Musa’adah Tunai Covid-19, Muslim Professional Forum Bhd and Kelab Usahawan Muslim Professional.

Concurrently, seven local universities received monetary aid to support students who had to remain in their campuses due to the movement control order.

Prior to this, MBSB Bank contributed packed foods to quarantine centres through its partnership with Food Aid Foundation.