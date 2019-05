PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia recorded a 19% year-on-year sales growth in 2018 backed by investments in excess of RM200 million for the last two years.

“The strong numbers are a reflection that although we have grown from strength to strength over the years, we have never wavered from the strong foundation that we are built upon, which is running great restaurants and providing great value to consumers,” managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar (pix) said in a statement.

Moving forward, he said that the restaurant chain plans to invest RM1.4 billion by 2025, expanding its footprint to up to 450 restaurants nationwide.

In addition to the bigger presence, McDonald’s Malaysia expects its delivery and digital platforms to be new growth drivers for the next three years.

“Our delivery service is a key business accelerator for McDonald’s Malaysia. Our target for 2019 is to increase the number of our delivery hubs to 600 and expand the number to 1,000 in the next three years,” Azmir said.

With the expansion of the McDelivery service network and collaborations with partners, McDonald’s Malaysia expects an increase in revenue contribution from the McDelivery segment. In 2018, the McDelivery service segment recorded a 92% year-on-year revenue growth.