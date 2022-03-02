McDonald’s Malaysia to invest RM1.35b under its Vision 2026

PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia is investing RM1.35 billion to open 205 new restaurants as part of its Vision 2026.

The five-year business plan will be supported by 50,000 new workers and career opportunities to be offered to Malaysians as it is committed to hiring 100% locals.

Managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said the expansion will bring the total number of McDonald’s restaurants in Malaysia to 500 by 2026. Each new outlet, which mostly will be set up in second- and third-tiers cities, will see investments of about RM5 million to RM7 million.

At present, McDonald’s Malaysia has 318 restaurants and more than 15,000 workers nationwide.

McDonald’s Malaysia also will focus on investing drive-through facilities. The investment will also be utilised to remodel 155 existing outlets.

Azmir said that despite Covid-19 challenges, the firm managed to open 35 new outlets in the last two years, growing its sales value by 15% to RM3.25 billion in 2021 from a contraction of 4% in 2020. This year, he added, sales are expected to show double-digit growth.

Azmir said McDonald’s Malaysia’s business focus will remain on fan favourite burgers, which make up 80% of its sales.

Meanwhile, the McDelivery service registered a 35% market share last year, served by 6,000 active riders. Its McCafe makes up 23.5% of market share, serving more than three million cups of coffee every month.

In addition, the McDonald’s Digital Platform witnessed accelerated growth in the previous year as the quick-service restaurant introduced the Mobile Order & Collect feature.

Azmir also said the company is keen to invest RM300 million in training and development programmes to produce up to 15,000 Vocational Academy apprentices by 2026. Malaysian youths can kick-start their career via McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Programme under the government’s National Dual Training System.

On the minimum wage to be raised by the end of this year, he said 80% of its full-time employees are already earning a minimum of RM1,500 in basic salary. “So, we only need to tweak the wages of 20 per cent of our full-time employees. By the end of the year, we will be meeting or exceeding the minimum wage,“ he noted. – Bernama