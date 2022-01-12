MCMC to build communication tower in Padang Serai for better connectivity in five villages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will build a new communication tower under the National Digital Network Plan ((JENDELA) to overcome internet connectivity issues in five villages in Padang Serai, Kedah.

MCMC in a statement today said it had received a report and complaint on Nov 28 concerning 8,000 residents who faced network connectivity problems.

“MCMC, with the cooperation of the Kedah government, has taken immediate steps to access the situation and has met with representatives of residents of these five villages namely Taman Bunga Raya, Taman Raya Indah, Taman Raya Murni, Kampung Padang and Kampung Nesa.

“We have included these areas in the planning for the construction of a new communication tower under JENDELA as a solution to improve the quality of coverage and it (tower) is expected to be completed within a year,” said the statement.

The statement said for the interim solution, the service provider was also asked to carry out optimisation (efforts) of the existing (nearby) communication tower within a week to improve the quality of coverage in that location.

“The MCMC will regularly monitor the implementation of the optimisation work carried out by the service provider and will also ensure that the planned structure for the new communication tower will be implemented immediately,” the statement added.

-- Bernama