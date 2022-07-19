MCT launches Phase 2 of Alira, 30% take-up rate during weekend launch

PETALING JAYA: MCT Bhd recently launched Phase 2 of its Alira @ Tropicana Metropark freehold residential project in Subang Jaya, which recorded a 30% take-up rate during its launch last weekend.

In a statement, the developer said it forwarded the launch of Phase 2 due to positive response it received for its Phase 1. Phase 1 was launched in November 2021 and recorded over 85% take-up rate within seven months of its launch.

Sales & marketing director Chee Kok Keong stated that Phase 2 of Alira comprises of 340 units, which is expected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of RM257 million, with prices starting from RM655,800 and sizes ranging from 850 sq ft to 1,048 sq ft.

“Alira is expected to be completed by 2026 and comes with a host of facilities such as a co-working space, a movie and chill out deck, function pavilion, rooftop sky music lounge and rooftop sky gourmet kitchen, just to name a few. This property is an indicator of our capabilities in providing our customers a resort style living space,” he added.

Nestled within a 9.2-acre central park, Alira offers recreational activities such as swimming, indoor sports and games.

Meanwhile, CEO Teh Heng Chong remarked that the success of Alira was attributed to MCT’s ability to design homes that meet the current needs and demands of its customers and yet be conscious of the affordability of these homes.

“When determining the layout and amenities at Alira, we analysed the changes in the market trend due to the pandemic and reviewed the entire facilities offering. As the market prefers more spacious homes with facilities that would accommodate a work-life balance, we also added a co-working space for those who need a more conducive setting for their work needs,” he explained.

He added that over the last couple of years, it noticed an increase in buyers’ confidence in the brand name of MCT and that has been a boost to the take-up rate of its properties, apart from other factors like location, accessibility and amenities.

“At MCT, we always strive to meet our customers’ expectations, going above and beyond with our innovative products at the right locations and marketable prices. Coupled with the government’s recent announcement on stamp duty exemption for first-time house buyers until the end of 2023, we are confident that Phase 2 of Alira will receive positive response, similar to the overwhelming response to Phase 1,” he said.

Alira is MCT’s second development outside the Cyberjaya-Dengkil corridor after the launch of Aetas Damansara. It is a freehold development comprising of serviced residences and low-rise villas located at Subang Jaya. Alira features a diverse selection of facilities and connectivity to a variety of business, dining, education, medical, recreation and shopping amenities.