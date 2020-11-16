MDEC unveils organisational restructuring

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) unveiled a major organisational restructuring yesterday to reinvent its role as the leader of Malaysia’s digital economy.

It said the exercise is a follow-up to the recent appointments made to its board and further emphasises the commitment of the agency’s leadership to deliver more for less at speed, addressing the disruption of the new norm and improving its standard of governance.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, MDEC said. recognising that digital transformation and adoption is crucial to capitalise on new opportunities, and the leadership structure will enable mass outreach and achieve its vision of Malaysia 5.0 – achieving a people-first society in the age of the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0) technology.

Post-restructuring, MDEC will introduce four strategic focus areas and five divisions, comprising Digital MDEC under the leadership of Datuk Fadzli Shah, Azhar Jamal along with Azri Yahaya, Digitally Powered Businesses led by Datuk Ng Wan Peng and Gopi Ganesalingam.

The third focus area is Digital Investments under Raymond Siva and Digitally Skilled Malaysians under the lead of Dr Sumitra Nair.

All the division leaders in the agency will report to the agency’s CEO, Surina Shukri, and will work closely with the transformation and corporate functions.

Together, MDEC said, these four strategic focus areas and five divisions will be instrumental in firmly establishing Malaysia as the ‘Heart of Digital Asean’.

MDEC chairman Datuk Wira Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said going into the second decade of the 21st century, the country will have to face the impact of escalating digital transformation and IR 4.0, which questions the existing culture, ways of thinking and doing, communicating and the governance and management models.

“However, people are ultimately the drivers of digital transformation. I envision a Malaysia that places society at the centre of IR 4.0 technology, and this reinvention of MDEC will help us make the vision of Malaysia 5.0 a reality,” he said in a statement.

In addition, the agency will introduce the IOOI (input, output, outcome, impact) valuation metrics to guide future resource allocation and utilisation, and effectively measure its socio-economic contribution to society.

Furthermore, the restructuring into four strategic focus areas and cross-division agile teams, is expected to break down silos and drive both synergies and efficiencies across teams.

MDEC elaborated that people, industry and investors will benefit from streamlined access to relevant subject-matter expertise, programmes and financial support initiatives.