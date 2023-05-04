Measat to provide broadband services to Perdana Petroleum unit’s vessels

KUALA LUMPUR: Measat Global Bhd, Malaysia’s premier satellite solutions provider, has secured a contract with Intra Oil Services Bhd for the provision of mobility managed bandwidth services for broadband access and VoIP phone lines.

The contract will cover up to 50% of the fleet operated by Intra Oil Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perdana Petroleum Bhd.

The vessels will benefit from reliable and high-speed broadband connectivity enabled by the deployment of innovative, electronically steered flat panel antennae, even while in motion.

This deployment improves installation and maintenance efficiency, while providing the crew with robust satellite broadband connectivity. The Mobility Managed Bandwidth Service is expected to greatly enhance the communications and operational capabilities of the vessels operating in Malaysian territorial waters for the upstream oil and gas industry.

“We are pleased to be selected to support Perdana with our Mobility Managed Bandwidth Services, meeting the needs of Perdana, one of the leading offshore support vessel services providers here in Malaysia. This decision reinforces Measat’s position as Malaysia’s preferred satellite solutions provider, offering a robust and versatile suite of services catering to diverse industries. We would like to thank Perdana for placing their trust in Measat’s capabilities to meet their mission-critical requirements in the demanding and challenging oil and gas industry,” said Measat chief commercial officer Ganendra Selvaraj.

Perdana managing director Jamalludin Obeng said: “Measat impressed us with the range of services and level of support they were able to offer and the value they are providing. Perdana takes pride in the excellence of service and support we provide to clients, and we are confident that Measat is the right partner for us as we grow our business in this demanding sector. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with Measat.”

Measat’s mobility managed bandwidth services are available across the entire fleet of Measat satellites and are suitable for communications on the move or on the pause. This service allows customers to maintain focus on their core business activities whilst leaving connectivity solutions to be managed by Measat – improving operation costs and lowering investment risks.