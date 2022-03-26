Mechanisation technology to boost agricultural productivity - Ronald

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of mechanisation technology in the agricultural sector can reduce dependence on manpower, in turn ensuring the country's food production is not affected, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said.

He said efforts to develop the technology through the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute were in line with efforts to achieve goals set under the National Agro-Food Policy 2.0 (2021-2030) to boost the agro-food industry.

“Mechanisation technology is able to increase yield and reduce dependence on imports as well as save labour costs.

“We hope MARDI’s findings can be commercialised for the use of more crop farmers and operators in the country,” he told reporters after launching a mechanism package for lowland cabbage farming at MARDI Kundang, near here, today.

Ronald said the introduction of an alternative for round cabbage cultivation in lowlands was beneficial in ensuring sufficient production for the local market.

At the event, Ronald handed out mechanism packages to farming representatives and also lowland cabbage cultivation manuals and organic fertiliser to representatives of those operating from the Permanent Food Production Park (TPKM).

The package includes seeding machines, plastic mulch machines, cabbage planting machines, spraying machines, pesticide and fertiliser spraying drones as well as cabbage harvesting fertiliser machines.

Meanwhile, MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani said the new technology’s introduction was in line with efforts to increase fresh produce production to contribute to sustainable growth in the agriculture sector.

He said in the long run, the use of mechanisation technology can solve labour-related issues cost-wise and contribute to higher profits compared to conventional cropping systems.

As an example, he said profits obtained by farmers using the mechanisation technology for cabbage planting from the middle of next month would come up to RM4,000 per hectare for each season.

“We have yet to introduce this system (commercially) to the farmers at this point of time as we are still conducting research on the technology so that next year it can really ensure quality products for them,” he said. - Bernama