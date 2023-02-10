Medium to long-term revenue strategy to restore fiscal buffers: World Bank

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Bank has called on the Malaysian government to establish a medium to long term revenue strategy spanning at least five years to restore fiscal buffers.

With federal tax revenues below 12% of GDP, World Bank Malaysia lead economist Apurva Sanghi (pix) highlighted the importance of setting clear revenue goals while managing spending efficiently.

“Malaysia is an ageing nation. It will soon be an aged nation. Demographics are a significant factor here. So keeping that in mind, an even longer-term view of how demographics will shape the fiscal view of the economy is absolutely essential,” he told reporters at the release of the October 2023 East Asia and Pacific Economic Update and part one of the September 2023 Malaysia Economic Monitor today.

He said that the most crucial thing is to have a longer-term fiscal view of what the Malaysian economy needs to spend on and therefore, how much more revenue needs to be mobilised.

“So right now, to the best of our knowledge, there is no target of revenue that needs to be raised. We know that revenues are low, below 12% of GDP. But how much do they need to be increased by? Is it 12.1%? Is it 13%? Is it 15%? Is it 20%? We don’t know,” he added.

Depending on the revenue gap between the current state of revenues and what needs to be raised, he said, the government should work on determining the optimal mixture of taxation instruments.

“And do you need GST? I don’t think so. You can tweak and tinker around to get that hypothetical 0.1 percentage point increase. But if the gap is, if the revenue target is from 12% to 20%, then you need to have a more holistic view on what is the optimal mix of instruments that would give the most revenue, which might include GST, which by nature is more aggressive,” he said.