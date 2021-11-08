Megah Rise brings back the zest to Taman Megah

PETALING JAYA: Designed as a community-centric neighbourhood mall, the four-storey retail space located adjacent to Megah Rise is curated as a placemaking space in Taman Megah. With 145,000 sq ft net lettable area, an estimated 100 retail lots will welcome homegrown brands, varied dining options, a premium grocer, and a communal space.

The retail space will house a multipurpose hall with badminton courts, bringing back a beloved community hangout in Taman Megah.

The upcoming retail space will also have alfresco outdoor dining spaces. Better yet, the residential tower and certain common areas at the retail mall’s ground floor are pet-friendly.

The development will also bring more than 400 parking lots to ease the parking difficulties in the surrounding bustling commercial area of Taman Megah.

Megah Rise hopes to revitalise this neighbourhood by opening the doors to over 220 new families.

“As the only freehold high rise in the area, Megah Rise brings city views, quality fittings and fixtures and spacious layouts, with built-up sizes up to 1,747 sq ft,” said PPB Properties head of sales and marketing Cassendra Chong.