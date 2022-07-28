Mercedes-Benz group reports higher profit in Q2

FRANKFURT: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday revealed that its profits had increased despite a drop in sales in the second quarter of this year reported Xinhua.

The revenue of the group, which includes Mercedes-Benz cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility rose by 7 per cent to 36.4 billion euros.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up by 8 percent to 4.9 billion euros, the company announced.

The “strong financial results” are mainly attributed to cost reduction, which helped to offset lower sales and higher costs, said the company.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars slid to 487,100 units in the second quarter, down from 521,200 units in the same period last year.

However, the company explained: “Net pricing improved and the product mix remained favourable, helping to lift revenue by 8 per cent, the adjusted EBIT by 20 per cent and the adjusted Return on Sales to 14.2 per cent, despite a 7 per cent drop in sales.

“Semiconductor supply bottlenecks, as well as logistical challenges have prevented the company from meeting strong market demand.

“We are enhancing our vigilance and resilience to manage increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

At the same time, we have good reasons to remain confident, with ongoing strong demand, a fresh vehicle portfolio and further key product launches this year,“ said Ola Kaellenius, Chairman of the Group’s Board of Management. The company also confirmed its commitment to “an all-electric future.” — Bernama