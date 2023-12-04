Mercedes-Benz and Hap Seng Star Unveiled its latest Autohaus

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Hap Seng Star together unveiled its latest Autohaus to date in Bukit Tinggi, offering an exclusive luxury lifestyle experiences to its customers in the Klang region. The Autohaus serves as a one-stop auto centre spanning 49,543 sq ft of showroom and amenity spaces, built on over 142,000 sq ft of land.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president & CEO Sagree Sardien said, “The launch of the Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Bukit Tinggi is a testament of our joint commitment to redefine a luxurious brand experience for our Malaysian customers, at every point of their journey. Mercedes Benz-Malaysia has always been steadfast in growing the brand’s luxury retail presence which aims to further enhance our offerings and customer experience in the areas of sales and service to meet evolving customers’ needs. The new state-of-the-art Autohaus features increased capacity for customer service, with digital transformation and high focus on data protection, and additional amenities for a seamless and sustainable brand experience that Mercedes-Benz can exclusively offer.”

Harald Behrend, Group COO of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad and chief executive of Hap Seng Group Automotive Division said, “Bukit Tinggi is a prominent and established township and we want to be where our customers are, and deliver to them, the best customer services and retail experience. In today’s context, we are cognisant that the customer experience is equally as important as the product offering, and thus, together with Mercedes-Benz, we aim to capitalise on the immense auto business opportunities within the Bukit Tinggi region and growing it into a significant auto hub in the years to come.”

The Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi Autohaus has the capacity to showcase up to 45 cars on its showroom floor, and features new amenities such the Star Lounge, self-service café, kid’s playroom and a luxurious ladies’ powder room for an exclusive and comfortable experience for customers. The lifestyle retail experience includes the Mercedes-Benz luxury accessories and collection boutique, catering to a wide range of customers with a variety of collectibles and products.

The Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi Autohaus has service capacity of up to 900 cars a month, expendable in the future. Scheduled service maintenance and major repairs are carried out by trained and fully-equipped technicians from Mercedes-Benz.

The Hap Seng Group currently operates a total of nine Autohaus which include locations in Kuala Lumpur, Kinrara, Balakong, Jalan Ipoh, Setia Alam, Bukit Tinggi, and Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia; as well as Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu in East Malaysia. Hap Seng Group also operate a standalone Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Centre in Kinrara and a standalone Body & Paint centre in Shah Alam.