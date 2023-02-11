Mercedes-Benz rolls out 100,000th passenger car at Pekan plant

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercedes-Benz has rolled out its 100,000th Mercedes-Benz passenger car at its production plant in Pekan.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia president & CEO and Mercedes-Benz Cars SEA II head of region Amanda Zhang said, “Mercedes-Benz is the first and only luxury automotive manufacturer to master the local production process in Malaysia. Since its establishment in 2004, the Mercedes-Benz production plant in Pekan has played a pivotal role in shaping the Malaysian automotive landscape.”

Another important milestone achieved earlier this year was the successful start of the locally-assembled EQS 500 4MATIC. This accelerates the brand’s electric mobility drive and shapes the future of its automotive manufacturing, as well as the direction of its plant in Malaysia. In this way, the company is consistently implementing the Mercedes-Benz strategy toward “electric only”.

As Mercedes-Benz Malaysia strives to advocate an all-electric future in line with its global vision, Mercedes-Benz Cars will be ready to go all-electric by the end of this decade wherever market conditions allow.

The luxury automaker has set the target of making the fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral over the vehicles’ entire life cycle by 2039.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia vice-president of production Andreas Lettner said, “In alignment with our sustainability vision, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint by minimising water and energy consumption while efficiently managing waste. Collaborating with our contract manufacturing partner Hicom Automotive, we’ve undertaken numerous upgrades at our plant. These enhancements encompass investments in machinery, capacity expansion and the implementation of various sustainability measures. These measures include energy conservation, reduced raw material consumption through innovative packaging, rainwater utilisation and the integration of green energy through photovoltaic panels.”

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has invested over RM500 million todate in its Pekan plant.