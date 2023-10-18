Mercedez-Benz aims for 50% of its vehicles to be xEV by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercedez-Benz aims for 50% of its vehicles to be xEV, encompassing both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2023, said Mercedez-Benz Malaysia president and CEO Amanda Zhang.

Coming in support of the 2024 budget which promotes the adoption of electric mobility, she said that this aligns with Mercedes-Benz’s global mission Ambition 2039 a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing climate protection and reducing air pollution.

“We firmly believe in the future of electric vehicles and have a well-defined roadmap to electrify our product range, while striving to meet our sustainability goals,” she said, adding that by 2030, they are prepared to transition from an “Electric First” approach to “Electric Only” wherever market conditions allow.

Zhang said that by 2039, their overarching goal is to achieve net CO₂ neutrality along the entire value chain.

“These ambitions are deeply embedded in our sustainable business strategy and in Malaysia, we are resolute in our commitment to integrating these principles across all aspects of our operations,” she added.

In Malaysia, she said they have been unwavering in their commitment to this strategy, consistently introducing new electric Mercedes-Benz models over the past two years. As a result, they now offer one of the most extensive portfolios of electric vehicles, featuring seven model variants. A significant milestone was achieved with the local assembly of the EQS 500 4MATIC.

“Our momentum continues to grow, as we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the EQS SUV this Friday, with plans to launch another all-electric model before year end. These efforts underscore our dedication to providing innovative electric vehicles and contributing to a more sustainable future for our customers in Malaysia,” said Zhang.

However, she added they understand that achieving a sustainable future is a collaborative endeavour that extends beyond their company and the automotive industry. It requires forging new partnerships among automakers, suppliers, the energy sector, policymakers and society at large.

In this context, she said they are pleased to see the inclusion of the National Energy Transition Roadmap in the budget.

“This roadmap focuses on key drivers such as new energy sources and green mobility and offers a clear path toward a more sustainable future. It emphasises the importance of green and clean energy solutions in Malaysia. Through these comprehensive strategies and shared efforts, we can collectively shape a better and more environmentally responsible future for all,” she added.